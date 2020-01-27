U-Haul getaway driver in Le Mars bank robbery sentenced to prison

A woman who drove a U-Haul truck as the getaway car in a western Iowa bank robbery will spend more than two years in federal prison.

Thirty-six-year-old Karen Merrick of Sioux City pleaded guilty to being an accessory after the fact in the robbery of the Iowa State Bank in Le Mars on December 12th, 2018. Merrick admitted she knew Phillip White had just robbed the bank when she helped him get away in the U-Haul truck.

Police say she drove at speeds of 70-miles-an-hour and endangered others until the truck’s tires were deflated to stop her.

Merrick was sentenced to 30 months in prison and ordered to pay $21,000 in restitution. White was earlier sentenced to 12 years in prison.