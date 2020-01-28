HyVee to turn former Iowa Shopko buildings into Dollar Fresh stores

The HyVee grocery story chain plans to buy six former Shopko locations in Iowa and will reopen them as Dollar Fresh stores.

HyVee says it will purchase the former Shopko buildings in Hampton, Cresco, Oelwein, Waukon, Dyersville and Vinton. Those locations will be renovated and reopened as Dollar Fresh stores by late summer.

The company says the Dollar Fresh stores are designed to offer customers in smaller communities grocery and bakery items along with ready-to-eat meals. The first Dollar Fresh opened in Osceola in 2018.

The company has other Iowa Dollar Fresh stores in Centerville, Creston, Emmetsburg, Osceola and Toledo.