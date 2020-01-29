Comedian Chappelle makes serious pitch for Yang in Iowa

Comedian Dave Chappelle has flown from Iowa to South Carolina today as he hits top campaign targets for Andrew Yang. Chappelle heard about Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang from a friend, read Yang’s book and the two had a chance to meet last month.

“I found him to be something that’s real hard to be as a candidate,” Chappelle said last night. “He was inspiring.”

Chappelle spoke to the media last night in Ames and IowaStartingLine.com shared the audio with Radio Iowa. Chappelle said Yang’s “universal basic income” plan helps homemakers and others who don’t get paid for the work they do, plus Chappelle said $1000 a month for every American would be a game-changer in places like his hometown of Dayton, Ohio.

“It’s an important idea and for some reason I feel like it didn’t get the appropriate media coverage,” Chappelle said.

Chappelle did a stage show in Ames last night and brought Yang onstage. Earlier in the day, Chappelle went door-knocking in Ames to speak with potential Yang supporters. Chappelle said he did it because the Iowa Caucuses set the tone for the rest of the primary race.

“What I’m trying to do is make people aware of an option that I think is fantastic,” Chappelle said.

Yang has been traveling the state since January 18th and he’s making solo stops today in four eastern Iowa cities.