Lawmakers propose removing gender identity from Iowa Civil Rights Act

A small group of Republican lawmakers is proposing removing gender identity as one of the groups protected in the Iowa Civil Rights Act.

The Iowa Legislature added gender identity to the Iowa Civil Rights Act in 2007. One Iowa lobbyist Keenan Crow says the bill to remove it is extreme and mean-spirited. “A transgender person could be denied a car loan because they’re transgender. A landlord could refuse to rent them an apartment because they’re transgender. They could be fired simply for being transgender, even if they’re going a great job at their place of employment.”

Representative Skyler Wheeler, a Republican from Orange City, is one of the bill sponsors. He says the goal is to protect women’s rights. “I would like to know that there’s not going to be a biological male in the same bathroom as my wife, or when my daughter gets old enough to go to school, that there’s not a biological male in the same locker room as her,” Wheeler says.

Republican lawmakers added an exception to the civil rights act last year banning the use of public funds for transition-related surgeries.

(By Katarina Sostaric, Iowa Public Radio)