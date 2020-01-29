Manchester nurse sentenced to prison for taking painkillers from patients

An eastern Iowa nurse is sentenced to four years in prison for illegally obtaining painkillers from patients.

Thirty-one-year-old Katie Boll of Manchester pleaded guilty to tampering with a consumer product resulting in injury and acquiring oxycodone by deception. Prosecutors say Boll was a nurse for the Good Neighbor Society in Manchester when she schemed to acquire hydrocodone, morphine and other painkillers from at least 14 patients in her care.

The tampering charge came after prosecutors say she diluted liquid morphine with mouthwash, which resulted in an injury to a patient.

Prosecutors dropped 12 other counts in exchange for her guilty plea. Boll was also ordered to forfeit her nursing license.