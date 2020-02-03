Bicyclist hit and killed in Waterloo

Waterloo police are investigating a weekend accident that left a bicyclist dead.

Police say 45-year-old Gerrick Stotser of Waterloo died from injuries suffered in the accident, which happened in the 1800 block of Greenhill Road shortly after 12:30 a.m. Sunday. According to police, officers and fire rescue personnel found Stotser’s body when they arrived at the scene.

Authorities say Stotser had been struck by a motor vehicle. Investigators are seeking information about the accident. They’re asking anyone who knows anything about the mishap to contact Waterloo police.

(By Elwin Huffman, KOEL, Waterloo)