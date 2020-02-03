Harlan man arrested after chase with deputies

A law enforcement chase with speeds that approached 110 miles an hour started early Sunday in Pottawattamie County and ended over an hour later in Guthrie County.

Pottawattamie County Chief Deputy Sheriff Rob Ambrose says the incident began after a deputy was dispatched about half-past midnight to a house in Avoca following a hit-and-run accident. Kelli Plagmann told deputies her husband, David, was responsible for hitting her 2016 Nissan Maxima. The couple is in the process of going through a divorce.

Thirty-one-year-old David Plagmann, from Harlan, left the area in his 2012 Chevy Silverado pickup, but was pulled over a short time later in Avoca. After a brief talk with deputies, David Plagmann took off and led officers on a pursuit. The vehicle traveled into a field and through a barbed wire fence, before circling around and entering Shelby County.

A Shelby County deputy deployed stop sticks, deflating one of the truck’s tires, but the driver continued on into Crawford and Carroll counties before stopping near Bagley, in Guthrie County, just before 2 A.M. During the pursuit, a Shelby County sheriff’s vehicle ran over a set of stop sticks, causing the vehicle to become temporarily disabled.

David Plagman is charged with eluding while exceeding the speed limit by 25-miles per hour or more, and hit and run. The sheriff’s report said alcohol was believed to have been a contributing factor in the incident. No injuries were reported.

(Ric Hanson, KJAN, Atlantic)