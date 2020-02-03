Three women from same family undecided about Iowa Caucus choice

Three generations of women in one family are providing a snapshot of Iowa Caucus-goers struggling to decide which candidate to support tonight.

Anita Babe of Des Moines says there are just too many candidates.

“We definitely need to narrow it down. Like I told somebody this morning, if I could take a piece from every one of them and put into one of them, we’d have a great, great contender,” she says, “because there’s pieces that I like about all of them.”

Her daughter and granddaughter have narrowed their list to two.

“It’s between Amy and Pete right now,” says 17-year-old Lucy Higgins.

She’ll be 18 by Election Day in November. That means she’s eligible to be a first-time Caucus-goer tonight. Lucy’s mother, Jean Higgins, will be attending her first caucus, too. Mother and daughter may not support the same candidate when they get inside their precinct in Norwalk.

“Yeah, we might be different, but we’re both on the same side, I’ll put it that way,” Jean Higgins says, laughing.

All three women are registered Democrats. They plan to support whichever candidate ultimately wins the party’s presidential nomination.