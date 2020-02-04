Fire damages Maple Lanes in Waterloo

Fire heavily damaged a Waterloo bowling alley early this morning.

Firefighters from Waterloo, Cedar Falls, and four surrounding communities were called to Maple Lanes just after 4:30 a.m. and discovered thick, black smoke rolling out of the building.

Waterloo Fire Chief Pat Treloar says the fire started after an apparent robbery and is being investigated as an arson.

According to Treloar, an employee working overnight inside the building walked to a nearby fire station and reported that

someone broke into the bowling alley, assaulted him, and then set fire to the building.

Treloar says their is significant damage to the bowling alley, but the building is salvageable.

(By Elwin Huffman, KOEL, Waterloo)