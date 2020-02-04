Party officials say Iowa Caucus numbers coming ‘later today’

The 2020 Iowa Caucuses are over, but the results have not been released.

Iowa Democratic Party officials say there was no hack, the app for reporting results didn’t fail and the back-up phone lines were working and results will be reported later today “with full confidence.”

The people in the precincts trying to report their results say otherwise.

“It’s really just a mess,” said Tom Courtney of Burlington, the co-chairman of the Des Moines County Democrats.

Courtney said he wasn’t able to report his results.

“Nothing works,” he said last night. “You can’t call your results in.”

Courtney said this episode may be the final nail in the coffin for Iowa’s first-in-the-nation caucuses.

“Got ready to turn my stuff in to Des Moines…I never could get the app to work. Everybody complains about the app and we tried to call it in and we just couldn’t. I guess they were swamped up there,” Courtney said. “…This may be the last Caucus we see in Iowa.”

President Trump’s campaign manager weighed in, calling the delayed Democratic Caucus results “the sloppiest train wreck in history.” The chairman of the Iowa Republican Party issued a statement of support for Iowa Democrats, however, saying ensuring results are correct rather than quick is the right call.

At 1 a.m., Iowa Democratic Party chairman Troy Price made a statement to the media by phone, saying the party is manually verifying all results and will release those results later today.

“The integrity of the process and the results have and always will be our top priority,” Price said. “…We are validating every piece of data we have against our paper trail.”