Amazon confirms plan to build warehouse in Bondurant

Online retail giant Amazon is announcing plans to build its first product warehouse in Iowa.

The company is referring to the estimated 16-million-dollar warehouse as a “fulfillment center” and it will be built in the Des Moines suburb of Bondurant. Amazon says when the center opens late this year, it will create 1,000 full-time jobs with the company’s $15 minimum wage.

The massive building, at 645,000 square feet, is already under construction. Amazon says employees will work alongside robotics to pick, pack and ship items to customers, everything from books and toys to electronics and clothes.