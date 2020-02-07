Two Iowa men sent to prison on child porn charges

Prosecutors have announced two eastern Iowa men in their 50s have been sentenced to federal prison on child pornography charges.

Fifty-five-year-old Ricki Charles Hess of North Liberty has been sentenced to 12 years in prison for possession of child pornography. State investigators got an online tip about Hess in August of 2017. Court records show a search of his computer and smartphone turned up more than 160 videos and 30 photos of child porn.

The other man, 57-year-old Jeffrey Scott Walter of Burlington, will spend eight-and-a-half years in prison after pleading guilty to receiving and distributing child pornography. Federal agents say they traced Walker’s electronic devices to online ads about child porn.