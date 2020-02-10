Iowa State’s Haliburton to miss remainder of season

Iowa State sophomore guard Tyrese Haliburton will miss the remainder of the 2019-20 season after suffering a left wrist fracture near the end of the first half in Saturday evening’s win against Kansas State.

The new injury was revealed Sunday after Haliburton underwent an MRI.

“We are disappointed for Tyrese and his family and we are focused on helping him in his recovery,” head coach Steve Prohm said. “Tyrese is a great teammate, leader and valuable member of this program and university in so many ways. There is no doubt in my mind that Tyrese will face this setback with the same energy and passion that we have all come to appreciate and that he will return from this better than ever.”

“This comes as a shock to me, my family, my teammates and coaches,” Haliburton said. “As this season continues, I will try to to be the best teammate possible. I know my brothers will step up and I can’t wait to be there every step of the way.”

Haliburton, a Bob Cousy Award finalist and Oshkosh, Wisconsin native, averaged 15.2 points, 5.9 rebounds and a Big 12-best 6.5 assists and 2.5 steals in 22 games.