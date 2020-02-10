Sanders campaign asks Iowa Democrats to review 25 precincts

The Bernie Sanders campaign is asking the Iowa Democratic Party to “recanvas” about two dozen Iowa Caucus precincts.

In addition to the 28 precincts, the Sanders campaign has identified three “satellite” caucuses for review. Sanders campaign senior advisor Jeff Weaver, says if errors are corrected, it’s likely Sanders could pick up another Iowa delegate to the Democratic National Convention.

The Pete Buttigieg campaign filed requests for recanvassof 66 precincts.

As it currently stands, Pete Buttigieg has 14 national convention delegates and Sanders 12.

(This story was updated to reflect the Buttigieg campaign request)