Two face charges after alleged school shooting threat in Council Bluffs

Two juveniles in western Iowa face felony charges following a threat at the Lewis Central High School, in Council Bluffs.

Officials with the Council Bluffs Police Department said Sunday the juveniles were charged with the threat of terrorism – a Class D Felony – following an investigation into a reported threat to commit a mass shooting at the Lewis Central High School. An investigation determined that several juveniles who attend Lewis Central High School had discussed how a mass shooting incident could occur at the school. All students were located and interviewed by law enforcement. Those involved were not identified due to their ages.

The two juvenile suspects were being held at the Southwest Iowa Juvenile Detention Center in Council Bluffs. Authorities say the Council Bluffs Police Department has been working closely with the Lewis Central Administration to resolve the threats as quickly as possible.

The Council Bluffs Police Department said it does not believe the threats were credible, because the juveniles did not have the means to carry out their threats and, therefore, the investigation is closed. And, while saying the Lewis Central High School will be safe for students to attend, authorities noted Officers will be present to insure the safety of students.

(By Ric Hanson, KJAN, Atlantic)