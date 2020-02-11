Coronavirus tests come back negative for two Iowans

The Iowa Department of Public Health says two Iowans who were tested for the coronavirus following recent travel to China have been cleared.

The two unidentified individuals had agreed to voluntary home confinement while the state waited for the test results from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

A spokesperson for the department says there are 26 other individuals who are not showing any symptoms but have recently traveled to China and are being monitored for the coronavirus.

The Health Department’s medical director says everyone should continue to use proper hygiene techniques to avoid any kind of illness.