Former Elma resident sentenced to federal prison on gun charge

A convicted felon who was found with more than one dozen guns in northern Iowa town will spend nearly nine years in federal prison.

Court records show 63-year-old Michael Strain was found guilty of two counts of being a felon in possession of a firearm in October. Evidence showed that Strain was living in Elma, Iowa, in late 2010 and early 2011 and purchased ammunition and firearms accessories after being told he couldn’t legally buy a gun.

That led to an investigation where officers found thirteen guns at his home — including a sawed-off shotgun. Strain was convicted in Minnesota in 2001 for fleeing from police, and possessing a pipe bomb in his car that was parked near a courthouse while he attended a court hearing.

He was sentenced to 105 months in prison and fined $12,500.