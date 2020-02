The Clarke County Sheriff’s Office and the Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) are investigating the death of a 35-year-old Osceola man.

The DCI says a family member found Kyle Wilson dead in the 1900 block of Clover Street in rural Clarke County Monday evening. The body has been sent to the State Medical Examiner for an autopsy.

No other information is available — but the DCI says there is no threat to the public.