Man wanted in two Waterloo shooting deaths arrested in Illinois

A Waterloo man wanted for the fatal shootings of two women is now police custody.

Waterloo police say 36-year-old Matthew Buford III was arrested just before midnight Wednesday in Peoria, Illinois. Buford is accused of fatally shooting his girlfriend, 42-year-old Tamica Allison, and her cousin, 41-year-old Andrea Anderson, both of Waterloo, late Monday evening. Police found the bodies of the two women when they dispatched to Buford’s apartment house to investigate a report of a suspicious incident.

On Tuesday, Waterloo police issued a warrant for Buford’s arrest, charging him with two counts of first-degree murder. He’s being held in a Peoria jail on a one-million dollar bond.

(By Elwin Huffman, KOEL, Oelwein)