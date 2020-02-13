Settlement reached in fatal Riverside School bus fire

The family of a western Iowa student who died after a school bus got stuck and caught fire in 2017 has reached a settlement with the Riverside Community School District.

Sixteen-year-old Megan Klindt and 74-year-old bus driver Donald Hendricks died when the bus got stuck in the ditch near Klindt’s home in Pottawattamie County and caught fire. A report from the NTSB found Hendricks had a back condition that impaired his ability to get out of the bus.

The Klindt family sued, accusing the school district of negligent hiring, training, and supervision of Hendricks. The Klindt’s also said their daughter’s death caused them severe emotional distress. The family announced the settlement –but says the terms are confidential.

They also said they’re taking some small comfort in bringing important safety issues to light and seeing new safety standards adopted by the NTSB.