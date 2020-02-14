Iowa officials issue cease and desist order to Missouri insurance agency

Iowa officials are sanctioning the owner of an insurance agency in Missouri a second time for what the Iowa Insurance Division describes as “misleading” mailers.

According to a news release from the agency, John A. McAfee owns McAfee and Associates in Hannibal, Missouri. Officials in the Iowa Insurance Division say his insurance agency mailed “deceptive” materials to Iowans. A year ago, state officials told McAfee he was not to send mailers to any Iowa address that create a “false impression” the mailer was sent by the government.

Last February, McAfee was ordered to pay $5000 to Iowa’s Consumer Education and Litigation Fund. He’s now been ordered to pay a total of $10,000 in civil penalties, plus $1800 more to the State of Iowa to cover the cost of the investigation.

A news release from the Iowa Insurance Division says McAfee’s mailers were sent to generate marketing leads for life insurance, but that information was not disclosed on the mailers. The person answering the phone at McAfee’s agency in Hannibal asked that reporters not call the agency again for comment.