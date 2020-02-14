One person dead in Spencer fire

One person has died in a house fire in Spencer. Spencer’s Fire Chief John Conyn says 22 firefighters spent eight hours at the scene Thursday.

“There was on rescue attempt made, but the person that was inside is deceased,” he says. “We’re still trying to determine who that is…The fire is under investigation at this time with the Spencer Fire Department as well as the state fire marshal.” Firefighters from the nearby community of Everly staffed the Spencer Fire Station that was a few blocks away from the burning home.

“They did answer one call for service and it turned out to be a faulty furnace,” Conyn says. The name of the victim has not been released.

(By, Matt McWilliams, KICD, Spencer)