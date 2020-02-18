Former Missouri Trooper involved in Iowan’s death drops lawsuits

A former Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper who was involved in the drowning death of an Iowa man has given up the effort to get his law enforcement license back.

The Missouri Attorney General’s Office says Anthony Piercy has voluntarily dismissed lawsuits against the patrol, Department of Public Safety and the department’s director. Piercy will receive more than $200,000 in back pay and for agreeing not to be reinstated to the patrol and to not protest the revocation of his peace officer’s license.

He was driving the boat on the Lake of the Ozarks in May of 2014 when 20-year-old Brandon Ellingson, of Clive, Iowa fell out and drowned. Ellingson was handcuffed as Piercy was taking him for an alcohol test.