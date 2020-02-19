Davenport school kids sing about the Census

Elementary school children in eastern Iowa are helping get the word out about this year’s census.

Students in kindergarten through second grade at All Saints Catholic School in Davenport sang the Census Song on Tuesday in preparation for Census Day, April First. The lyrics include lines like, “The Census counts people in homes big and small. You count if you’re tiny. You count if you’re tall.”

Kurt Allemeier, a content development specialist for Davenport, says the goal is to tell everyone about the census and how important it is to participate. “In 2010, there were some areas of Davenport that were undercounted, so we’re trying to boost our count up in some of those areas as well as across the city,” Allemeier says. “We’d love to see 100-percent.”

Census notifications will be sent out soon and reminders are appearing on billboards. As the song says, “Everyone counts in the U.S. of A, everyone counts in their own special way.”

(By Michelle O’Neill, WVIK, Rock Island)