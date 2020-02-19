Le Mars, Johnston National Guard soldiers called to active duty

A second group of Iowa National Guard soldiers is now preparing for federal duty.

The Iowa National Guard says Troop C, 1st Squadron of the 113th Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 34th Infantry Division has received deployment orders for Operation Enduring Freedom in the U.S. Africa Command. Troop C is based in Le Mars with approximately 90 soldiers — and will be joined by approximately 40 Soldiers from Troop A, 1st Squadron, 113th Cavalry Regiment from Camp Dodge in Johnston.

Send-off ceremonies will be in June. The Iowa Guard announced earlier this month that 550 members of the 133rd Ironman Battalion are deploying, and more unit deployments are expected in the coming weeks.