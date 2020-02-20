Drakes edges Valparaiso in overtime

Roman Penn’s game-winning jumper with 3.7 seconds left pushed the Drake University men’s basketball team past Valparaiso, 77-75, in overtime Wednesday night at the Knapp Center.

Penn’s game-winner from the right side of the top of the lane capped an 18-point night for him to go along with his five rebounds, three assists and four steals. Liam Robbins earned his fifth double-double of the season with 21 points, 12 rebounds and five blocks while Garrett Sturtz had 15 points and six rebounds.

“I thought our guys did a great job in the overtime of making the plays that they needed to make to win the game,” said Drake coach Darian DeVries. “Roman hit the big shot to end it after missing one at the end of regulation and Anthony Murphy had another huge play as a senior, making a big-time block.”

Murphy’s block came with 33 seconds left when he pinned a Valpo shot against the glass to keep the score at 75-75. Sturtz collected the rebound and Penn dribbled down the shot clock before elevating over the defense to sink the eventual game-winner for Drake (18-10, 8-7 MVC).

However, Valparaiso (14-14, 7-8 MVC) still had enough time to manufacture a solid look at a buzzer-beater of their own. But Donovan Clay’s three-point attempt from the left wing was just barely off the mark as time expired.

Valparaiso rallied back from a 19-point second-half deficit behind a 20-point night from Mileek McMillian that included six three-pointers. Javon Freeman-Liberty added 19 points, seven rebounds and six assists.