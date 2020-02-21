Championship night remains tough ticket at state wrestling

It is the toughest ticket in Iowa. For more than three decades championship Saturday has been sold out at the state high school wrestling tournament and more than 16 thousand fans will be jammed into Wells Fargo Arena Saturday night. The tickets are scooped up quickly when they go on sale in December and Lewie Curtis of the Iowa High School Athletic Association says several thousand orders cannot be filled.

“I think if we had another five thousand seats we could probably still sell those tickets”, said Curtis.

With only a few tickets available on the secondary markets Curtis says there are always fans scrambling to find seats for the Saturday night session.

“Even down here you will walk around and see on a table a handwritten note from someone looking for tickets”, added Curtis. “I know people are still looking for them and I am sure there will be tickets exchanging hands the next couple of days.”