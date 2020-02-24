Six people fall through ice at Cedar Falls lake

With the fluctuating temperatures, Iowans are warned to use caution near ice-covered water.

There were three separate calls Sunday to rescue a total of six people who fell through the ice on Big Woods Lake in Cedar Falls. Police say three people ice fishing were pulled from the water by others near the lake around 12:30 p.m. They were taken to the hospital for evaluation and released.

Authorities were later called back to Big Woods Lake after a man fell through the ice. Police say the man got himself out of the water and refused medical attention. Then, around 6:30 p.m., rescuers wearing buoyant suits used a sled to pull two teenagers to shore after they fell through ice.

The teens were transported to a local hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Following the third incident, Cedar Falls city officials barricaded and closed the north boat ramp at Big Woods Lake to limit public access to the water.

(By Elwin Huffman, KOEL, Waterloo)