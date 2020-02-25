Sioux City family center holding fundraiser

A non-profit organization that’s served children across northwest Iowa for one-and-a-quarter centuries is launching a fundraising campaign.

The Crittenton Center, based in Sioux City, reaches more than 2,500 children and families each year through a variety of important programs, according to development director Tracy Feathers.

“We have an emergency shelter which is the only emergency shelter in northwest Iowa, so we help kids from birth to age 17 that have nowhere to go,” Feathers says. “We have childcare and preschool programs for kids birth to age six. We also do in-home parenting class support, so anybody from birth to get kids ready for school.”

The center is marking its 125th year in operation with an effort to raise $250,000 over 125 days. “It’s 125,000 for our history and 125 for our future and we came up with $250,000,” she says. “A very grassroots way to raise money, we’re asking people to give $125 or an amount they’re comfortable with but then challenge others to give as well and I think we’ll have no problem reaching our goal.”

The center was founded in 1895 and now has a staff of 85. The fundraising campaign will conclude on June 24th. Donations can be made via the website:

(By Woody Gottburg, KSCJ, Sioux City)