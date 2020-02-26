One dead in Sioux County accident

UPDATE: The victim in the accident has been identified as 18-year-old Jordan Gritters of Hull.

Previous story:

One person is dead after an accident in northwest Iowa’s Sioux County.

The accident happened on Highway 18 between Boyden and Hull around noon Tuesday when a westbound Dodge entered the oncoming lane and struck an SUV, and then a semi, head-on. The driver of the Dodge died in the accident.

The name of the driver is being withheld pending notification of family members. No other injuries were reported.

(By Scot Van Aartsen, KIWA, Sheldon)