Commission will interview 15 candidates for Supreme Court Justice

The Iowa Judicial Nominating Commission will interview 15 people who have applied to replace retiring Supreme Court judge David Wiggins.

The list includes five people who currently serve on lower courts, two assistant Attorneys General, and County Attorneys from Muscatine and Gutherie counties. The Gutherie County Attorney is Brenna Bird, who previously served as legal counsel to former Governor Terry Branstad. Sam Langholz. the senior legal counsel to current Governor Kim Reynolds, is also on the list.

The commission will meet Friday, March 6th in the courtroom of the Supreme Court to interview the 15 applicants. The commission will then select three finalists to recommend to the governor — who will then choose one to appoint to the court.