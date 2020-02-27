Iowa’s Tristan Wirfs makes the rounds at NFL Scouting Combine

Offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs could be one of two Iowa Hawkeyes selected in the first round of the NFL Draft. Wirfs will be on the field Friday at the Scouting Combine in Indianapolis. He is the latest in a long line of Iowa offensive linemen to make it to the next level.

“The type of culture that we have there people come there and want to be great”, said Wirfs. “Coach Chris Doyle develops you more than you ever know in the weight room and it is kind of a factory almost.”

Wirfs was named the Big Ten Offensive Lineman of the Year this past season and has spent the past few days meeting with various teams.

“Some teams said they want to see me finish more and some teams want to see me be meaner”, added Wirfs. “I have been hearing that for I don’t know how long.”

Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa is also considered a likely first round selection