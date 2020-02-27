Limited Iowa Caucus recount yields same national delegate result

The counting of the Iowa Democratic Party’s February 3rd Caucuses appears to be over, with Pete Buttigieg finishing a fraction ahead of Bernie Sanders — in the narrowest margin of victory ever.

Early this evening, the Iowa Democratic Party announced the results of the limited recount requested by the campaigns of Pete Buttigieg and Bernie Sanders. Delegate calculations changed in 19 of the 23 precincts the campaigns had asked party officials to review.

However, the recount process resulted in no change to the National Delegate allocation. Pete Buttigieg has 14 and Bernie Sanders has 12. The Iowa Democratic Party’s state central committee will meet Saturday to certify the results.

Buttigieg finished with 26.17% of the “state delegate equivalents” while Sanders had 26.13%. That’s a margin of 0.04%.