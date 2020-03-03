Iowa Class of 2019 graduation rate was 91.6%

Iowa’s high school gradation rate reached a record high in 2019. A record 91.6% of the students in the Class of 2019 graduated from high school in four years. That’s two-tenths of a percent higher than 2018 results.

According to the Iowa Department of Education, there’s been improvement in early every demographic group of students since 2011. There’s been a more than nine percent improvement in the graduation rate among Latino students, for example.

The drop-out rate for Iowa high school students last year was about two-point-six percent.

The most recent data available nationally is for the 2016-2017 school year and the national high school graduation rate was 85 percent.