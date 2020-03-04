Man in I-35 standoff last June sentenced to prison

A 53-year-old man who was involved in an armed standoff on Interstate 35 in northern Iowa last June has been sentenced to 18 years in a federal prison.

Motorists in southern Minnesota, near Albert Lea, called 9-1-1 to report a man was driving erratically and had pointed a gun at another driver. Minnesota police tried to arrest Moses Francisco, but he raced down Interstate 35, going nearly 100 miles an hour at times. Francisco stopped near Northwood after snow plows blocked I-35 and he held authorities at bay for two hours before surrendering.

Francisco, who is from Belize, had a number of passports in his car and he was carrying other forms of I-D as well. Francisco has pleaded guilty to illegally re-entering the U.S. as a felon and to unlawfully possessing a gun as a felon and an illegal alien.