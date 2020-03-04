Reynolds names new Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission members

Governor Kim Reynolds is appointing two new members to the Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission, replacing commissioners first appointed when Governor Terry Branstad returned to office in 2011.

Former Republican State Representative Lance Horbach is one of the men Reynolds has chosen to oversee the state’s gambling industry. He’s an insurance agent from Tama who served 12 years in the Iowa House. Her other choice for the commission is Daryl Olson, a veterinarian from Audubon. Both must be confirmed by at least 34 state senators to serve as Racing and Gaming commissioners.

Horbach and Olson are replacing two Republicans. Former State Senator Jeff Lamberti of Ankeny served in the Iowa legislature for a dozen years and ran for congress in 2006. Carl Heinrich, the former president of Iowa Western Community College in Council Bluffs, will also be leaving the board at the end of April.