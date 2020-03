An eastern Iowa high schooler who has an e-cigarette habit got in much deeper trouble on Tuesday.

Authorities say the 15-year-old student at Davenport West High School was removed from a classroom for vaping during class.

School resource officers searched the student and his locker, where they found a backpack containing a handgun. It wasn’t reported whether the gun was loaded.

Davenport police were called and now, the unnamed student faces a felony charge of carrying a weapon on school grounds.