Woman arrested, charged with Cedar Rapids stabbing death

A 36-year-old woman is under arrest in Cedar Rapids, charged with stabbing a 35-year-old man to death with a knife early this morning.

According to a news release from Cedar Rapids Police, the two were “allegedly in a relationship.” Police say Jacqueline Marie Holmes was taken into custody at the Cedar Rapids home where the stabbing happened. She’s been charged with first degree murder.

Cedar Rapids Police say Holmes was wanted on a warrant for a probation violation on previous charges of child endangerment, theft, drunk driving and operating a vehicle without the owner’s consent.