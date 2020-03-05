Coronavirus puts kibosh on all Iowa university-sponsored international travel

The governing body for Iowa’s three state universities is imposing new travel restrictions due to coronavirus.

The Iowa Board of Regents is immediately cancelling all university-sponsored international travel for all faculty, staff and students at Iowa, Iowa State and UNI for 30 days, including Spring Break.

A news release from the board says the members recognize it’ll be a disappointment, but “safety of our campus communities is a paramount concern.”

Following the guidelines of state and federal health officials, the board says faculty, staff and students who are already out of the country, are being recalled if they’re in China, Iran, Italy or South Korea.

More Iowans are undergoing what’s being referred to as self-isolation or quarantine due to coronavirus.

State health officials are now monitoring ten people who may’ve been exposed but who are showing no symptoms.

Tests results on one person are still pending. No one in Iowa has tested positive.