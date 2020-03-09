Bedford man sentenced to probation for illegally transporting deer

A southwest Iowa man is sentenced for illegally transporting deer across state lines.

Forty-six-year-old Aaron Volkmar of Bedford was given two years probation, a fine of $5,000, and ordered to pay $10,000 in restitution for violating federal law for illegally transporting animals.

The court information says Volkmar owned and operated Tails of the Hunt, which provided guided hunts in Missouri, Oklahoma, and Iowa. Undercover agents went on a hunt with Volkmar in 2013 and say he violated Iowa law by illegally tagging a deer and assisted in transporting it across state lines.