More than 360 layoffs at Hy-Vee in Iowa

Hy-Vee is closing its Urbandale fulfillment center in May – impacting about 360 workers.

Company spokesperson Christina Gayman says some fulfillment employees will be transferred to its grocery stores to continue filling online orders there.

“We’ll keep about 60 of those,” Gayman says, “but we know the other 300 will be either looking for other positions within Hy-Vee or will need to find something outside of Hy-Vee.”

Hy-Vee will stop filling online orders at its fulfillment sites the week of March 23, but Gayman says workers can help with the transition through May 6.

“On HyVee.com, we have more than 1,200 job openings throughout our eight-state region,” she says. “There is potential for some of those people to find other roles within Hy-Vee…If there are employees who do not want to remain with Hy-Vee or we just can’t find the right fit for them, we’re working to help transition them to opportunities outside of Hy-Vee.”

The company will also be closing fulfillment centers in Nebraska, Missouri and Minnesota.

“All four facilities will remain Hy-Vee facilities,” she says. “We don’t have details on what they might become in the future, but there will be some transition time.”

Gayman is not sure if severance packages are included for those who do not stay.

(Reporting by Missourinet’s Alisa Nelson)