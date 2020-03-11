Leaders won’t limit crowds at Iowa capitol due to coronavirus

Colleges and universities across the country — and in Iowa — are talking about having students complete the semester online rather than on campus.

The leaders of the legislative and executive branches of state government say at this point there is no need to cancel large gatherings in the state capitol.

“I don’t see any need to address that,” Governor Kim Reynolds said Tuesday morning. “Those are things, though, that we’ll have to take a look at depending on what happens in the days ahead.”

House Speaker Pat Grassley of New Hartford is the top Republican in the legislature.

“Unless the folks at the Iowa Department of Public Health, the professionals, give us a recommendation — which as of yesterday they did not,” Grassley said Tuesday afternoon. “I don’t see any reason for us to overreact.”

Grassley’s grandfather, U.S Senator Chuck Grassley, has announced he plans to hold “town meetings” next Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday in four Iowa counties. Governor Reynolds has scheduled a town hall meeting at Boone City Hall this morning and another town hall at an Ankeny restaurant on Thursday.

On Tuesday, Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders cancelled campaign rallies in Ohio on the advice of public health officials.