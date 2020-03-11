UNI, Iowa, Iowa State to finish spring classes online

All three state universities now plan to finish the Spring semester with online classes in response to concerns about the coronavirus.

The Board of Regents asked the UNI, Iowa State and the University of Iowa to be prepared to move to online courses and set a deadline of Thursday for them to respond.

All three schools have just announced their plans to move to online classes beginning on March 23rd after Spring Break and will continue with online courses at least through April 3rd.

Here is information from each school:

Drake University in Des Moines also announced it is moving its classes online as a precaution against the coronavirus.