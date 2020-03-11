Witnesses say man shot by guards during armored car robbery at Waterloo bank

The apparent attempted robbery of an armored vehicle outside a Waterloo bank this morning left one person with serious injuries and forced the lockdown of two nearby schools and some medical facilities. 9:45 a.m.

When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment. Waterloo police say they determined the injured man was a suspect in the crime, but they have not identified him.

According to witnesses, the man was injured in a shootout with bank security guards. Police have indicated more than one suspect was involved in the attempted robbery, but they haven’t specified how many. An unoccupied vehicle believed to be used in the crime, located a few blocks away from the bank, was seized by police.

The incident forced a brief lockdown of schools and medical facilities located with an eight-block radius of the bank.

The lockdowns were ordered for Hoover Intermediate and Lou Henry Elementary Schools; MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center; Waterloo Health Plaza; and Kimball Ridge Center, a former hospital that houses medical offices.

(Story and photo by Elwin Huffman, KOEL, Waterloo)