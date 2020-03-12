Big Ten and Big 12 cancel basketball tournaments amid coronavirus fears

The Iowa Hawkeyes run at a Big Ten tournament titled has ended before it could start as the conference today canceled the tournament over concerns about the coronavirus. Iowa was scheduled to play this afternoon.

Iowa coach Fran McCaffery issued this statement:

“First and foremost, our prayers are with those who have been affected by the coronavirus as well as those responsible for the decisions that affect so many. Following the advice from global health professionals, the Big Ten made a very difficult, but correct decision. I am incredibly proud of my team and this decision does not diminish everything that we have accomplished this season. While our players, coaches, and fans are all disappointed, the bigger picture of the health and well-being of everyone must be our top priority.”

The Big 12 conference has canceled the rest of its men’s and women’s basketball tournaments. The Missouri Valley also canceled its women’s basketball tournament.

The Boys State Basketball Tournament in Des Moines is continuing after leaders of athletic association say there were told by the state health department there is not community spread of the virus at this time and they are not recommending cancellation of large events.