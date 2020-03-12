IHSAA to enact spectator restrictions for Friday games

The Iowa High School Athletic Association’s 2020 State Basketball Tournament will play Friday’s games with spectator restrictions due to increasing concern about the spread and impact of the coronavirus.

The consolations and finals set for Friday, March 13 at Wells Fargo Arena will be played as currently scheduled. The IHSAA will provide additional updates to this strategy should they be necessary.

Today’s games are continuing as scheduled and are currently without any restrictions.

The IHSAA says it has coordinated with health officials, state and local government, and Iowa Events Center throughout this week’s event, with updated guidance requiring these measures.

Only team members, game officials, credentialed media members, essential tournament workers, Iowa Events Center staff, and select school spectators (see below) will be allowed inside the facility. Those spectators will be asked to leave the facility once their game is complete.

Other spectators and previously scheduled award recipients and visitors will not be permitted.

The IHSAA says it “acknowledges these updates are inconvenient and unprecedented. The understanding of member schools and communities is sincerely appreciated.”

The remaining games will be available to view through the Iowa High School Sports Network’s coverage. The IHSSN has television coverage for semifinals and finals, free live streaming, and a free downloadable app to view the games.

The IHSAA staff will also provide frequent updates on the games through its website and social media platforms.

Spectators who purchased tickets in advance of Friday’s games at Wells Fargo Arena will be refunded at the point of purchase.