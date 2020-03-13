Iowa Democrats postpone county conventions; Saturday’s Iowa GOP events still on

Iowa Republicans will hold county conventions tomorrow, but the Iowa Democratic Party has postponed its county conventions which were to be held later this month.

Republican Party leaders say they consulted with state public health officials and the governor’s office and decided to move forward with county conventions this weekend, but a spokesman for the party says they “strongly advise” Republicans who don’t feel well to stay home.

Iowa Democrats, meanwhile, say their county conventions on March 21 are postponed “until a future data to be determined.” Iowa Democratic Party chairman Mark Smith says after consulting with public health officials and party activists, Democrats determined the risk of the coronavirus outweighs any temporary delay in county conventions. Smith says activists shouldn’t have to choose between exercising their right to participate in the political process and remaining in good health.

Iowa Republicans made the announcement that tomorrow’s county conventions would go on as planned on Thursday, but the GOP news release indicated if the Iowa Department of Public Health changes its advice and discourages holding large public gatherings in Iowa, they would change course. Governor Kim Reynolds is scheduled to hold a news conference at 4:30 p.m. this afternoon about COVID-19.