Marion woman killed in I-80 accident

One person was killed in a crash on Interstate 80 early this morning just east of Iowa City.

The state patrol says a car was stopped along the interstate but was still partly in the traffic lane. Troopers say it was hit from behind by a Jeep just after midnight, sending the car into the ditch while the Jeep rolled onto its side in the median.

The car’s driver was killed. She’s identified as 48-year-old Jennifer Ferguson of Marion.

The Jeep’s driver, 27-year-old Callie VerSchoore of Marion, was injured and taken to University Hospitals in Iowa City.