Missing Evansdale man found at accident site in Sidney

An elderly man who was reported missing from the Waterloo area was found early this morning nearly 300 miles away in southwest Iowa.

The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office says they received a call a little after 1 a.m. today about an unidentified 87-year-old male who was reported missing out of Evansdale.

Deputies were advised the man’s phone was tracked to a rural area northeast of Sidney. Deputies along with an aerial drone, the Fremont County dog, and LifeNet Medical Helicopter were called to attempt to locate the man.

They found his abandoned vehicle, near the intersection of Foote Street and Maple Street in Sidney, a little before 4 a.m. The vehicle had left the road and hit a fence before becoming disabled. Deputies searched the area and found the man about one block from the crash scene.

He was transported to Grape Community Hospital in Hamburg by Sidney Rescue for treatment of minor injuries.

(By Ric Hanson, KJAN, Atlantic)