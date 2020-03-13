Radio Iowa

More arrests made in attempted robbery of armored car in Waterloo

More people have been charged in connection with the attempted robbery of an armored vehicle outside a Waterloo bank.

Waterloo police say 28-year-old Justina Davis of Urbandale was arrested in the Des Moines area overnight on a charge of first-degree robbery. Police allege that Davis drove a second getaway car from the scene of the botched hold-up, which occurred outside of U.S. Bank in Waterloo Wednesday.

Another accused getaway driver, 28-year-old Rogelio Gonzalez, is also charged with first-degree robbery. Police arrested him at a Waterloo convenience store Wednesday afternoon. A third suspect in the crime, 37-year-old Bryce Miller of rural La Porte City, died at Waterloo hospital after being injured in a shootout with security guards outside the bank.

Police now say a fourth suspect 29-year-old Kevin Cruz Soliveras of Evansdale was arrested without incident in the Des Moines Metro Area Thursday. Soliveras is charged with first-degree robbery.

(By Elwin Huffman, KOEL, Waterloo / Photo from Waterloo Police)